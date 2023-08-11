Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged off the "Har Ghar Tiranga" bike rally today, August 11. Dhankar flagged off the "Har Ghar Tiranga" bike rally from Pragati Maidan in Delhi. A video of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" bike rally in Delhi has also gone viral on social media. The 44-second video clip shows Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje participating in the rally. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally in Delhi.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally Flagged Off

#WATCH | 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, from Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje are also participating in the rally. pic.twitter.com/Y5kNhMy4ij — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

