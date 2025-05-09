In a major escalation, suspected Pakistani drones have been sighted at 26 locations stretching from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control. Defence sources report that several drones, including suspected armed variants, pose potential threats to civilian and military targets. Locations include Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and others. An armed drone struck a civilian area in Ferozpur, injuring members of a local family; they are receiving medical care and the area has been secured. Indian Armed Forces remain on high alert, actively engaging aerial threats using counter-drone systems. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to respond swiftly to emerging threats. Citizens, particularly in border regions, are urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow official safety instructions. Vigilance and cooperation are crucial in ensuring public safety. Pakistan Army Launched Around 300–400 Drones in 36 Locations Last Night, Indian Armed Forces Successfully Thwart Attack Attempts, Says Defence Sources.

Pakistani Drones Spotted at 26 Locations

Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state… — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)