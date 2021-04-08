India Reports 1,26,789 New COVID-19 Cases, 59,258 Discharges, and 685 Deaths in the Past 24 hours :

India reports 1,26,789 new #COVID19 cases, 59,258 discharges, and 685 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,29,28,574 Total recoveries: 1,18,51,393 Active cases: 9,10,319 Death toll: 1,66,862 Total vaccination: 9,01,98,673 pic.twitter.com/EDiGfB5kA3 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

