India Reports 18,599 New COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths In The Past 24 Hours:

India reports 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 14,278 recoveries, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,12,29,398 Total recoveries: 1,08,82,798 Active cases: 1,88,747 Death toll: 1,57,853 pic.twitter.com/ysRzPni8lH — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

