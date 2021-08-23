As per the official data released by the Union health Ministry on Monday, India reported 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, 44,157 recoveries and 389 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 3,33,924 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country has reached 3,24,49,306 and the death toll stands at 4,34,756.

India reports 25,072 new #COVID19 cases, 44,157 recoveries and 389 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,24,49,306 Total recoveries: 3,16,80,626 Active cases: 3,33,924 Death toll: 4,34,756 Total vaccinated: 58,25,49,595 (7,95,543 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/jiyOwmadnx — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)