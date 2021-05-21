The number of COVID-19 infections has dropped for the past 5 days.

India reports 2,59,591 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,295 discharges & 4,209 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,60,31,991 Total discharges: 2,27,12,735 Death toll: 2,91,331 Active cases: 30,27,925 Total vaccination: 19,18,79,503 pic.twitter.com/ehndKtsQ7n — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

