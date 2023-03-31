Covid-19 cases are once again rising in the national capital of Delhi as 3,095 fresh cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 15 208. While the Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that there is no need to panic. These are just flu-like symptoms. Wear a mask and take precautions. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Asks People Not To Panic.

India reports 3,095 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 15,208. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)