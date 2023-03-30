Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has asked people not to panic. If people have flu-like symptoms, they should wear a mask. He also said, "Positivity rate (of Covid-19 cases) is higher than 10 per cent, the number of tests is low". COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Reports 437 Fresh Coronavirus Cases and Two Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

'No Need To Panic' Amid Rising Covid Cases

VIDEO | "Positivity rate (Of Covid-19 cases) is higher than 10 per cent, but the number of tests are low. There is no need to panic. People with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks," says Delhi Health Minister @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/M99euyxA80 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2023

