According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, India reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 45,254 recoveries, and 1,206 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 4,55,033 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,07,95,716 and death toll at 4,07,145:

