In the last 24 hours, India recorded 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases. India's caseload saw a massive jump of 56%. Meanwhile, 534 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 15,389 patients have been recovered.

India reports 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 15,389 recoveries, and 534 deaths in the last 24 hours Daily positivity rate: 4.18% Active cases: 2,14,004 Total recoveries: 3,43,21,803 Death toll: 4,82,551 Total vaccination: 147.72 crore doses pic.twitter.com/3cLdlq6Bxm — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

