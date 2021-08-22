The Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul on Sunday morning has landed at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad. There are 168 people onboard the flight including 107 Indian nationals:

Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft that took off from #Afghanistan's Kabul earlier this morning, lands at Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad. 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals, were onboard the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/oseatpwDZv — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)