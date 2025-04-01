Pakistani troops on Tuesday, April 1, violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch. The ceasefire violation occurred across the LoC in the KG Sector. The violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistani Army prompted a befitting response by the Indian Army. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Kathua, Area Cordoned Off.

Indian Army Retaliates After Pakistan Troops Violate Ceasefire

Poonch, J&K | Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by firing at the Indian side across LoC in KG Sector. Troops of the Nangi Tekri Battalion, under the aegis of the Krishna Ghati Brigade, of the Indian Army retaliated strongly to the Pakistani side. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025

