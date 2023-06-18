An Indian Army soldier risked his life and saved a teenage girl from drowning in the Bhakra Canal near Patiala. The PRO Defence Chandigarh released footage of the soldier's brave act. As per the PRO Defence Chandigarh, sepoy DN Krishnan jumped into the ferocious Bhakra Canal located near Patiala in Punjab and rescued a drowning teenage girl who had fallen in the canal. A video of the soldier's brave act has also gone viral on social media. The 27-second video clip shows people pulling the teenage girl out of the canal after sepoy Krishnan saved her from drowning. Later, locals can be seen pulling out the soldier of the Indian Army. Indian Army's Monday Motivation Video That Will Give You Goosebumps.

Indian Army Soldier Saves Drowning Teenager

#WATCH | Indian Army soldier, Sepoy DN Krishnan jumped into the ferocious Bhakra Canal near Patiala, Punjab & rescued a drowning teenage girl who had fallen in the canal: PRO Defence Chandigarh (Video source: PRO Defence Chandigarh) pic.twitter.com/eJWZPSDbrm — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

