The Indian cricket team climbed on top of the ICC T20I rankings according to the latest update. This came after India's 3-0 sweep over West Indies, which was completed a day ago at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

A new team on top of the ICC @MRFWorldwide Men's T20I Rankings 👀 Details 👇https://t.co/fVOjhQo8J5 — ICC (@ICC) February 21, 2022

