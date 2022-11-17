Saudi Arabia has exempted Indian nationals from submitting the police clearance certificate (PCC) while applying for a Saudi visa. The Saudi embassy in India tweeted they have removed the visa requirement for police clearance certificates for Indians "in view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India." Saudi Arabia Military Says F-15S Fighter Jet Crashes Due To Technical Fault, Pilots Ejected Safely.

Check Tweet:

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

