Anand Kurmi, the fourth suspect in the Shillong honeymoon murder case, was taken into custody from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district in a significant development. He is thought to have been directly involved in the planning and carrying out of Raja Raghuvanshi's murder. By 4 PM today, the Meghalaya Police team is anticipated to reach Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the deceased's wife and one of the main suspects in the case, is the target of their visit. Sonam was taken into protective custody by local authorities after being discovered in distress at a roadside restaurant in Ghazipur. Anand Kurmi's arrest brings the total number of people in custody to five. Sonam will be transported along with the other five people. Indore Couple Missing Case Twist: Sonam Raghuvanshi Held for Orchestrating Murder of Her Husband During Honeymoon in Meghalaya, Her Mother Says, ‘Want To Know Who Killed Raja’.

Meghalaya Police Arriving in Uttar Pradesh To Take Sonam Raghuvanshi



(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)