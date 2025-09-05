Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a clarification on Friday, September 5, over a purported viral video showing him in a heated argument with the Indian Police Service (IPS) Anjana Krishna, claiming that his “intention” was “not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further.” Pawar, in a post on X, said, “My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further". Pawar further said that he has high respect for the police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage. Earlier, a video had gone viral showing Pawar purportedly sternly asking the woman IPS officer to stop the action against illegal mining. ‘Main Tere Upar Action Lunga’: Ajit Pawar Sparks Row After Video Shows Him Scolding Woman IPS Officer Anjana Krishna Over Illegal Soil Excavation Action in Solapur, NCP Reacts.

Ajit Pawar Issues Statement on Solapur IPS Viral Video

सोलापूर जिल्ह्यातील पोलीस अधिकाऱ्यांसोबतच्या संवादाच्या संदर्भात काही व्हिडिओ समाजमाध्यमांवर प्रसारित होत आहेत. मी स्पष्टपणे सांगू इच्छितो की, माझा उद्देश कायद्याच्या अंमलबजावणीमध्ये हस्तक्षेप करण्याचा नव्हता, तर त्या ठिकाणी परिस्थिती शांत रहावी आणि ती अधिक बिघडू नये याची काळजी… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) September 5, 2025

Ajit Pawar Solapur IPS Viral Video

🚨Not sure how NCP and Ajit Pawar will recover from this! What a shame. Bullying a lady officer, trying to stop her from doing her duty Full marks to IPS officer Anjana Krishna for staying calm under pressure… and an even bigger salute for her courage in cracking down on… pic.twitter.com/zWY4tpZ2PG — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 5, 2025

