Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued new rules for passengers in wake of the global alarm sparked by the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. 7-day quarantine for passengers arriving from high risk countries in Maharashtra. The immigration department will check the foreign travel history of 15 days of all passengers landing in the state. The government has also made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving in Maharashtra from other states.

Check New Travel Guidelines Issued By Maharashtra Govt Here:

Int'l pax from at-risk countries may be deplaned on priority & separate counters will be arranged by MIAL & Airport Authority for their checking. They'll have to undergo mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine & RT-PCR test to be carried out on days 2, 4 & 7 for them: Maharashtra Govt pic.twitter.com/B9uzU2Wcow — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)