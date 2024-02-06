According to the approval of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visas for citizens of India will be abolished starting from 4th February 2024, subject to several conditions. The individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended. The visa abolition only applies to individuals entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes. If Indian nationals wish to stay for a longer period or make multiple entries within a six-month period or require other types of visas, they must obtain the necessary visas through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India. The visa abolition outlined in this approval specifically applies to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border. After Thailand, Malaysia to Allow Visa-Free Entry to Indians From December 1 to Boost Tourism Sector.

Iran Announces Visa Free Entry for Indian Tourists