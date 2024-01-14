Senior Congress leader from Mumbai and former Union Minister Milind Deora on Sunday, January 14, quit the party. Reacting to the news of Milind Deora quitting Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he knew Milind Deora. "He was a big leader and had a special attachment with Congress," he said. Raut also said things like loyalty and ideology don't exist now. "It is all politics now," he stated. Milind Deora Quits Congress, Announces Decision on X Saying Ending My Family’s 55-Year Relationship With the Party (See Post).

It Is All Politics Now

VIDEO | "Things like loyalty and ideology don't exist now, it is all politics now. I knew Milind Deora, he was a big leader and had a special attachment with Congress," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader @rautsanjay61 in response to a media query on Milind Deora quitting Congress.… pic.twitter.com/Ru0uL3RStF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

