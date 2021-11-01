The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his address during the COP26 World Leaders' Summit on Monday compared the invention of steam engine by James Watt to doomsday machine. The UK PM said that "It was here in Glasgow 250 years ago, that James Watt came up with a machine that was powered by steam that was produced by burning coal. We brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began." Boris Johnson, while speaking to 120 world leaders, urged humanity to defuse the bomb of climate change like James Bond.

