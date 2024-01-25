In a significant political development, Lingayat leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Shettar had previously left the party ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election after being denied a ticket. On Thursday afternoon, Shettar was welcomed back into the party fold at the BJP headquarters. The event was attended by notable party figures, including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra. Karnataka BJP Unit Revamped, BY Vijayendra Appoints State-Level Office-Bearers Including 10 Vice Presidents.

Jagadish Shettar Rejoins BJP

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar re-joins BJP in the presence of former CM-senior party leader BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra, at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. He had quit BJP and joined Congress in April last year. pic.twitter.com/sVJpP9AVu2 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

