Chetan Kumar Singh, the accused RPF constable involved in the firing incident aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, has been remanded to judicial custody by the Borivali Magistrate Court. The incident had caused panic among passengers, and Singh's judicial custody follows his arrest for allegedly firing a gunshot within the train. Firing Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train: FIR Lodged Against RPF Constable Chetan Kumar for Killing Four People Inside Train.

Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train Firing: Update

Maharashtra | Firing incident in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express: Accused Chetan Singh sent to judicial custody, by Borivali Magistrate Court — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)