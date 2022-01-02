In a tragic incident, part of under-construction building collapsed in the Ramgarh area of Samba district on Sunday. Six people sustained injuries in the accident. The bridge was being construction by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Rescue operations are currently underway. More details are still awaited.

Tweet By ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir | Around 5-6 people sustained injuries after parts of the under-construction bridge fell down in the Ramgarh area of Samba. Rescue operation underway: Deputy Commissioner of Samba — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)