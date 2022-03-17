The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Thursday celebrated the festival of Holi in the Gajansoo area of Jammu.

Watch Video:

Jammu and Kashmir | BSF personnel celebrate Holi with colours along with singing songs and dancing in Gajansoo area of Jammu pic.twitter.com/2lVyqiANUp — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

