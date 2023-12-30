A fire broke out in a factory in the Gangyal area of Jammu on Saturday, December 30. A video has surfaced on social media showing raging flames and thick smoke coming out of the site. Fire tenders are engaged in efforts to douse the blaze. No casualties have been reported in the incident as of now. The cause of the fire is unknown. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Houses and Furniture Factory in Baramulla Area (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir Fire:

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a factory in the Gangiyal area of Jammu, more details awaited pic.twitter.com/lP8U4WiG6Y — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

