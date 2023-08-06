Due to a heavy landslide, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed until further notice on Sunday. The landslide damaged the road connection to the T2 tunnel near Keela Morh in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. A video shared by news agency PTI shows mud and boulders rolling down from the mountain. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Another Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Kashmir, No Casualty or Damage Reported.

Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

VIDEO | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to heavy landslide at T2 tunnel near Keela Morh in Ramban district. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/dlGfwBB14X — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2023

