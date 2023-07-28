A terrifying video of a landslide on Budhal Mahore road in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has gone viral on social media. The video, captured on a mobile phone from a distance, shows a massive portion of land collapsing, resulting in a road getting cut-off due to the calamity. Landslide incidents have been on the rise during the monsoon season in the hilly terrains of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road Blocked Due to Two Landslides (Watch Videos).

Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Budhal Mahore Road

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | A major landslide occurred on Budhal Mahore Road, in Reasi District. (Video shot by civilian, confirmed by BRO) pic.twitter.com/cvjuiMiaDF — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

