One Army personnel lost his life, another was injured after a military vehicle fell into a deep gorge on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The road accident took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kassalian, in the border area of Poonch district. The injured soldier was immediately rushed to a nearby military hospital. Further details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Four Tourists Killed, Four Others Injured in Zojila Pass Accident As Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge.

One Army personnel lost his life, one injured after an Army vehicle met with an accident in Kassalian in the border area of Poonch in J&K, today pic.twitter.com/pg4Q5ucQLQ — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

