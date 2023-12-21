Three Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in Thanamandi area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by the terrorists. The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists going on in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area. More details are awaited, say Army officials. Jammu and Kashmir Blast: Mysterious Explosion in Armed Police Camp in Poonch District, No Casualty Reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

Three Army Personnel Killed in Terrorist Attack:

