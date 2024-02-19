In anticipation of a scheduled VVIP visit, authorities in Jammu district have imposed a ban on the sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers until 5 pm on February 20. The move aims to enhance security measures in the region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Tightened security protocols are in place across Jammu and Kashmir as preparations continue for the Prime Minister's arrival. PM Modi is slated to address a public rally at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and inaugurate significant projects, including AIIMS Jammu, IIT, and IIM Jammu, during his visit. PM Modi Jammu Visit: Security Forces on Maximum Alert Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20.

Firecracker Restrictions Imposed in Jammu

Sale/purchase and use of firecrackers prohibited in Jammu district with immediate effect until 5 pm on 20th February in wake of the upcoming VVIP visit in the district. pic.twitter.com/gr3plnFzf7 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)