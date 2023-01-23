Ahead of Republic Day 2023, the newly-constructed clock tower in Anantnag main town in Jammu and Kashmir was illuminated in tricolour. Republic Day 2023 will be celebrated on January 26 on Delhi's Kartavya Path, with President Droupadi Murmu raising the national flag. Republic Day 2023: Delhi Police Ban Drones, Paragliders Till February 15 Amid Security Threat.

Republic Day 2023:

Jammu & Kashmir | Ahead of Republic Day, the newly-constructed clock tower in Anantnag main town illuminated in tricolour pic.twitter.com/7zqsNFnb4H — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)