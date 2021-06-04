Stones Pelted at CRPF Vehicle Near Kralpora, Say Jammu & Kashmir Police:

Some miscreants pelted stones upon CRPF vehicle early morning who were going for #COVID deployment duties near Kralpora. To disperse miscreants, 2-3 shots were fired in the air by troops. No damage or injuries is reported: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

