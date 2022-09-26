On Monday, a grenade was recovered in Fazalabad village, Surankote area in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. District Police, Poonch said that the bomb disposal squad neutralized the grenade. As per reports, the grenade was found lying near a stream in Fazalabad village by some people, who then informed the police about it.

Grenade Recovered in Fazalabad Village

