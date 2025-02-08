Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for securing a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, calling it a historic mandate from the people. Taking to social media platform X, Modi expressed gratitude to Delhiites and assured them that the party would work tirelessly to fulfil their aspirations. "Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to BJP. We are humbled and honored to receive these blessings," Modi wrote in his post. With BJP winning 48 out of 70 seats, this election marks the party’s return to power in Delhi after 26 years. He also praised BJP workers for their relentless efforts during the campaign, attributing the party’s success to their dedication. "I am so proud of each and every BJP Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi," ‘PM Modi and BJP Can’t Defeat Us in This Lifetime’: Arvind Kejriwal’s Old Video Resurfaces As AAP Suffers Crushing Defeat in Delhi, BJP Sweeps to Power After 26 Years.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to BJP’s Historic Win in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)