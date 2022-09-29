Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a back stress fracture, according to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Bumrah, who had complained of a back problem ahead of India's 1st T20I against South Africa, sat out of the match. This report is yet to be officially confirmed by the BCCI.

Jasprit Bumrah To Miss T20 World Cup 2022:

Jasprit Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: BCCI sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2022

