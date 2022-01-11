Chandigarh, January 11: Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab and other states slated to go to polls next month, defections and new candidates joining the political parties has already begun. On a similar note, Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal, cousin brother of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh today. Punjab will vote on February 14 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal, cousin brother of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh today pic.twitter.com/JHAeadgO1C — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

