A shocking video of a teacher allegedly sexually harassing a girl student in Bihar's Madhubani went viral on social media. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar Yadav, who ran Rakesh Mathematics Coaching Centre at Bhelwa Chowk Gali in Jaynagar, has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS after an FIR. In the viral video, the girl is seen secretly recording the incident, which captures the teacher’s obscene behaviour. Moments later, he notices the camera and tries to switch it off. According to the Live Hindustan report, the accused had molested the girl multiple times. Gaya Gangrape: Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Ambulance After Fainting During Government Recruitment Exam in Bihar; 2 Arrested.

Jayanagar Coaching Viral Video

Teacher Running ‘Rakesh Mathematics Coaching Centre’ Caught Doing Obscene Acts With Girl Student

बिहार के मधुबनी के जयनगर में एक प्राइवेट कोचिंग का शिक्षक छात्राओं को ब्लैकमेल कर गंदी हरकत करता था। एक लड़की ने वीडियो को रिकॉर्ड कर वायरल कर दिया pic.twitter.com/fH1HnDzbzW — Anupam Yadav (@AnupamY92117997) August 14, 2025

