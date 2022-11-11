A video has gone viral on social media which shows a labourer seen sitting on a loader of JCB as the vehicle speeds on the road. The viral video shows the JCB driver doing a dangerous stunt as he made the labourer sit in the loader of the speeding earthmover in UP’s Hamirpur. Fortunately no tragic incident took place. The video of the incident is now viral. Viral Video: Drunk Man Gets Bitten by Python While Going Fishing in Jharkhand

Check Viral Video:

