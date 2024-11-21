In a shocking incident in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old ANM student staged her own kidnapping to extort ransom from her family after losing INR 2.5 lakh in an online game. The student borrowed money from friends, but after losing all of it, she and four accomplices concocted an elaborate hoax. The student filmed herself in a locked room with her hands and legs tied, sending the footage to her family along with a ransom demand of INR 6 lakh. Upon receiving the distressing video, the family alerted the police. Upon investigation, the police uncovered the truth, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including the student and her four friends, identified as Hridesh, Priyanshu, Shivam, and Nandkishore. Jhansi Shocker: Woman and Relatives Booked for Filing Fake Gang Rape Case in Uttar Pradesh, Victim Admits to Fabrication.

ANM Student Stages Kidnapping After Losing INR 2.5 Lakh in Jhansi

झांसी, यूपी में 19 वर्षीय ANM छात्रा ऑनलाइन गेम में करीब ढाई लाख रुपए हार गई। कुछ दोस्तों से उधार पैसे लिए, वो भी हार गई। पैसा चुकाने के लिए छात्रा ने दोस्तों संग मिलकर अपने अपहरण का नाटक रच डाला। छात्रा ने बंद कमरे में अपनी एक वीडियो बनवाई। जिसमें उसके हाथ–पैर बंधे हुए थे। ये… pic.twitter.com/H5qheSsUkN — ममता राजगढ़ (@rajgarh_mamta1) November 21, 2024

