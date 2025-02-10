Uttar Pradesh Police launched a probe after a purported video showing a history sheeter Mohit molesting a woman while keeping her hostage went viral on social media. According to the journalist Manoj Sharma, history sheeter Mohit was sent to jail just four days ago. He said the video is from the Baragaon police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. In the video, the accused can be seen molesting the woman. Taking cognisance of the viral video, Jhansi Police said, "The Inspector in Charge of Navabad Police Station has been directed to investigate the authenticity of the video and take necessary action." UP Shocker: Man Held for Raping 16-Year-Old Girl After Promising To Marry Her.

History Sheeter Mohit Holds Woman Hostage, Records Video While Molesting Her

वीडियो की प्रमाणिकता की जाँच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना नवाबाद को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) February 10, 2025

