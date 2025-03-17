A tragic fire in the Puwal area of Chaibasa, Jharkhand, claimed the lives of four children, all around five years old, on Monday, March 17. The children were reportedly playing when the blaze erupted suddenly, engulfing them in the flames. The incident occurred in the Jagannathpur police station area, leaving the community in shock. Chaibasa SP confirmed the deaths and stated that investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire. Jharkhand Fire: 5, Including 3 Minors Killed As Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Shop in Garhwa; Probe Underway.

4 Children Burnt to Death in Jharkhand

Jharkhand | Four children burnt to death in a fire in Puwal in the Jagannathpur police station area of ​​Chaibasa. All of them were around five years old. The children were playing in Puwal at the time of the incident: SP Chaibasa — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

