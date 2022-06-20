Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, the Jharkhand Govt on Monday issued new guidelines for the containment of COVID-19. As per the order, wearing of face cover/mask is compulsory in closed spaces, in workplaces and during public transport. "Spitting in public places is prohibited," reads the order.

Check tweet:

Jharkhand Govt issues new guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 "Wearing of face cover/mask is compulsory in closed spaces, in workplaces and during public transport. Spitting in public places is prohibited," reads the order pic.twitter.com/cUlccdI2yu — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

