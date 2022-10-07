A man hailing from Muslim community was killed by villagers in Dhawaiya village of Mahuatand police station area over a love affair with a woman of different community. Unhappy with his affair locals attacked him yesterday. Though the victim was provided medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Police said that they have registered the case under relevant sections and 11 accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway. As of now, the situation is peaceful, said police. Gujarat Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Allegedly Beaten to Death by Relatives of Girl in Vadodara Over Love Affair

Jharkhand | In Dhawaiya village of Mahuatand police station area, villagers killed a person over a love affair. The deceased hails from Muslim community & was having affair with a woman of different community. Locals were not happy with this.They attacked him yesterday: SP Bokaro — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

