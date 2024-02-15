Special PMLA court in Ranchi send Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to Judicial custody on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Soren was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president was previously in the custody of the central agency ED. Hemant Soren Missing? Jharkhand CM ‘Untraceable’ Amid ED Action in Money Laundering Case.

Court Sends Former CM Hemant Soren to Judicial Custody

#WATCH | Special PMLA court in Ranchi sends Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to Judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/O2hKhO1Ho0 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

