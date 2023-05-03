Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday resigned as the National General Secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Awhad's resignation comes a day after Sharad Pawar decided to step down as NCP President. "I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement," Awhad told ANI. Sharad Pawar Resigns As NCP President: From Ajit Pawar To Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, List of Probable Candidates Who Could Be New NCP Chief.

Jitendra Awhad Resigns as NCP National General Secretary:

I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement (to resign from the post of party chief): NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to ANI… pic.twitter.com/VBrtFCuaNs — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)