Mumbai, May 2: Sharad Pawar on Tuesday triggered a political earthquake as he announced his decision to step down as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president during a book launch event in Maharashtra. Pawar helmed the party since its inception in 1999. Some days ago, he had hinted organisational changes in the party during a party workers' meeting.

"I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party", Pawar said while announcing his decision. Sharad Pawar Resigns as NCP President, Makes Announcement at Release of His Autobiography 'Lok Majhe Sangaayi - Political Autobiography'.

Probable Candidates Who Could Be New NCP Chief:

Ajit Pawar:

Sharad Pawar's nephew and leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, is the leading contender for the post of NCP president. The 63-year-old held various important ministries during his stint as a minister, including deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for record four times. Sharad Pawar Resigns as NCP President, Suspense on Who Will Take Over Reins of Nationalist Congress Party.

Supriya Sule:

Daughter of Sharad Pawar and a Member of Parliament, Sule is also in the race to become the party chief. A capable, strong leader, Sule has led a successful stint as an MP for three terms. A few days back, Sule had indicated that there will be two “blasts” (political), one in Delhi and the other in Maharashtra. Now, speculations arise that she will be named as the new party chief.

Jayant Patil:

NCP state president Jayant Patil can also lead the party as he is one of the senior leaders of the party and a close confidante of Pawar. The 61-year-old leader from Sangli's Islampur, Patil, has represented the assembly constituency for over three decades. He has also served as Cabinet Minister of the Water Resources Department in Uddhav Thackeray ministry. Patil was also the Finance Minister of Maharashtra under Vilasrao Deshmukh, Sushilkumar Shinde, and Ashok Chavan for over nine years.

As soon as the veteran leader announced his decision, the NCP workers in the auditorium demanded that Pawar withdraw, saying they won't leave the auditorium until he does so. This is undoubtedly an emotional moment for all NCP leaders and party workers, as many big names, including Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Patel and others, were tearing up. Now all eyes will be on who will succeed Sharad Pawar as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party.

