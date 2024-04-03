The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched its campaign song for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, titled "Jonogoner Gorjon," calling it a "collective roar against Bangla-Birodhi BJP." In a tweet on X, TMC's official account shared the song, describing it as a powerful expression against BJP's alleged oppression of the people. The party urges supporters to amplify the message by playing the song loudly and feeling the pulse of people's resistance against what they term BJP's deprivation and torment. TMC's campaign strategy appears to leverage music as a means to mobilise support and convey its message ahead of the elections. BJP Mocks INDIA Bloc in Satirical Ad, Video Draws Many Eyeballs on Social Media.

Jonogoner Gorjon Song Video

We are pleased to share our campaign song #JonogonerGorjon for the Lok Sabha election of 2024 – a powerful expression of our collective roar against the Bangla-birodhi @BJP4India zamindars who have deprived and tormented our people in every conceivable way. Let the music spread… pic.twitter.com/Cgu1sKejz7 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)