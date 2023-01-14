Amid the Joshimath Land Subsidence crisis in Uttarakhand, a video of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj is going viral on social media. The video shows Swaraj giving a speech at Lok Sabha after the Kedarnath floods. In the 2013 video, the former external affairs minister is seen speaking about issues of development and destruction in the eco-sensitive zone of Uttarakhand. In the video, Swaraj says, "In the name of development in Uttarakhand, rampant attacks are happening against the nature and environment. It is the outcome of that (Kedarnath floods). For whom are we doing the development? For whom are we spending million-billion dollars? One day, nature will become furious, and will destroy everything. When will we open our eyes? Not even after this disaster?..." Joshimath Land Subsidence: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami; Inquires About Rehabilitation of Affected Residents.

Watch Sushma Swaraj's 2013 Lok Sabha Speech:

1. मेरी बड़ी बहन तथा उस समय की लोकसभा में भाजपा की नेता प्रतिपक्ष के भाषण का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ और मैंने देखा। pic.twitter.com/9ozfHp5UKB — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) January 13, 2023

