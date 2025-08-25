Veteran Bengali actor and former BJP leader Joy Banerjee passed away on Monday morning, August 25, at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was 62. Banerjee had been battling health issues and was admitted on August 15 due to breathing problems. He was placed on ventilator support on August 17.

Joy Banerjee Dies

It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of the esteemed actor and BJP leader, Shri Joy Banerjee. His remarkable contributions to Bengali cinema and public life will forever be etched in our memories. May his soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti. 🙏🏻#Bengal2017… pic.twitter.com/InlX934RnC — Pamela Goswami (@pamelagoswami9) August 25, 2025

